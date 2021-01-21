The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.13 ($81.32).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €73.76 ($86.78) on Monday. KION GROUP AG has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a fifty day moving average of €72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

