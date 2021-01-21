The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) to “Buy”

The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SCVPY opened at $12.50 on Thursday.

About The Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in cement, building materials, chemicals, packaging, and investment businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

