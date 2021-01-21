The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.85.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.