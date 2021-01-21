The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.46

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.46 and traded as high as $33.70. The Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 27,572 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $88.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $53,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,014.38. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $17,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after buying an additional 214,957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 253,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 806.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

