The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.53

The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TMG traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72 ($0.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Mission Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.63. The company has a market capitalization of £65.53 million and a PE ratio of 21.39.

Get The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) in a research note on Wednesday.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.