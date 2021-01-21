The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,001 shares of company stock worth $68,685,208 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.