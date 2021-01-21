The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report sales of $148.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $150.70 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $159.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $596.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.04 million to $603.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $608.95 million, with estimates ranging from $598.89 million to $619.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

