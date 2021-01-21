The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $5.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.86 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $20.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE SO opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

