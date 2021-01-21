The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

