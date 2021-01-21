Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,217,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,347,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.