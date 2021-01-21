Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Shares Down 23.3%

Shares of Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD) were down 23.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86.

Thermwood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.