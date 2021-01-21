Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.20 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $151.89 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00021516 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,228,115,200 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

