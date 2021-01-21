Thomas W. Toomey Sells 120,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.