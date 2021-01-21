ThoreCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $34,268.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $551.63 million and $34,268.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $6,363.53 or 0.19500000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00050448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00124003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00273916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067252 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

