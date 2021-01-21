Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $18,987.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00526653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.81 or 0.03978743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.