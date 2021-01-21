Tixl (MTXLT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,412.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Tixl token can currently be purchased for about $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00123985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00273871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00067315 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,078.93 or 0.95190086 BTC.

Tixl Token Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

Tixl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

