Tokes Trading 226.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 222.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Tokes token can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 226.1% against the dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $133,419.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokes Token Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

