Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ) Trading 5.6% Higher

Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. 29,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 21,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.99 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25.

About Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Americas. The company was formerly known as Stratton Resources Inc and changed its name to Torq Resources Inc in March 2017. Torq Resources Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.