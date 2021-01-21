Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,320 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $7,697,128.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,675,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,921,153 shares of company stock worth $83,003,746 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

