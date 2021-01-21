Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

