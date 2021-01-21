TouchCon (TOC) Hits Market Cap of $329,144.17

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, TouchCon has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $329,144.17 and approximately $15,866.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00053562 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003927 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022358 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003349 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002376 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

