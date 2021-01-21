TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Position Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TOWN opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.52 million. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

