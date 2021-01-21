Traders Buy Large Volume of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Call Options (NYSE:TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,498 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 2,435 call options.
Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $33.88.
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.