Traders Purchase High Volume of Westwater Resources Call Options (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 20,271 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the average daily volume of 2,154 call options.

Westwater Resources stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.68. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

