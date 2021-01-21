Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. Transcat has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $37.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $732,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.