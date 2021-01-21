TransEnterix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 39,715 call options on the company. This is an increase of 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,440 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Shares of TRXC opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.56. TransEnterix has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 2,149.15% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransEnterix will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.