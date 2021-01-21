Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 127,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 208,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

