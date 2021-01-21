Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $4,128,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.69 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.