Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

