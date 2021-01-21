Transform Wealth LLC Invests $564,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

