Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 314.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 954.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 28,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $4,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

