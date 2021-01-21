Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Truist Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 161,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 356,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 111,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

