Transform Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $246.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $246.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

