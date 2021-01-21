Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

TGAN traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 30,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

