TravelNote Hits Market Cap of $9,045.63 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $9,045.63 and approximately $724.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00120440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00064256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,003.64 or 0.94279138 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

