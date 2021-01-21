Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TPRKY stock remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

