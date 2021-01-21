Triad Investment Management Takes $241,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

