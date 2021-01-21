Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 248.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after buying an additional 139,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

CTXS opened at $132.58 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

