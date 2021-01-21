Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Baxter International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 121.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 332,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,374 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.