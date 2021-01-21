Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

