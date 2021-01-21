Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

