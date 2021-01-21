Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 160 ($2.09).
Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.88. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).
