Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.88. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

