Troy R. Brown Sells 39,505 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Troy R. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12.

ZUMZ stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 241,611 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 683.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

