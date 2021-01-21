True Seigniorage Dollar Price Tops $0.0288 on Exchanges (TSD)

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market cap of $675,589.10 and approximately $4,005.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00051194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00072888 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00284101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00068771 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000723 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

