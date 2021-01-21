Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kforce in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of KFRC opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $979.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,801. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,984,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kforce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

