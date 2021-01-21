Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 192,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,036,072. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

