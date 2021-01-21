Tsfg LLC Buys Shares of 2,952 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,160. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

