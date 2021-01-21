Tsfg LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 98,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,767. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

