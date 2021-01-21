Tsfg LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,050,047 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

BE stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.88. 40,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

