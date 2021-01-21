TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post $509.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.50 million and the lowest is $506.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $719.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million.

Several research firms have commented on TTMI. Truist upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 546,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,633. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

